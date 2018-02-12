New bollard to deter cyclists from taking a shortcut

Motorcyclists using a Fendalton alleyway will have to go the long way around.

At its last meeting, the Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board approved two new bollards at both ends of the alleyway between Coldstream Court and Barlow St.

Residents in the area wrote to the city council with safety concerns as motorcyclists and cyclists have been using the alleyway as a shortcut. Coldstream Court resident Hamish Martin told the city council he had seen a collision between a cyclist and a pedestrian.

“A child is going to be taken out and we don’t want to see that happening,” board chairman David Cartwright said.

The board received advice from city council staff that improving visibility by lowering the fences of the adjacent properties was the recommended solution.

However, Mr Cartwright said it decided introducing a bollard was the best deterrent.

“It’ll be appropriate for big prams or wheelchairs to still be able to navigate,” he said. Mr Cartwright said only the “real idiots” were cycling or riding their motorcycle down the alleyway.