Mystery surrounds value of council art collection

The city council has a treasure trove of pieces by local and international artists – but the value and locations for most of them will not be released to the public.

Information released to The Star shows it has more than 160 pieces, including prints, photos, illustrations, paintings, tapestry, and sculptures, which are either on display in its civic offices and other facilities or in storage.

They include work by late New Zealand artists Aston Greathead, Austen Deans, Doris Lusk, William ‘Bill’ Sutton, Olivia Spencer Bower and Charles Heaphy, among others.

But the city council has refused to release the value of each item and where they currently are under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act.

It was unable to say whether much of the art was bought or commissioned, or if it was donated.

The city council has 14 artworks on display in its civic offices.

They include commissioned works, such as Neil Dawson’s Feather and Ripples, Julia Morison’s Knot in the public foyer of the Hereford St building and Fayne Robinson’s Te Pou Herenga Waka, which sits at

the Worcester Boulevard entrance.

The Millennium Tapestry by Philip Trusttum and Marilyn Rea Menzies, a peace mandala made by Vivienne Mountfort and Maeve Harrison, an etching by Gary Tricker, and a lithograph by Gretchen Albrecht also feature in the Hereford St building.

Two pieces in the city council’s civic offices are listed on its documents as oil paintings by J McWhinter, one of which appears to have been donated by Edna Neville.

The city council also holds international art by Singaporean watercolour artist, Ong Kim Seng, and a print of the Queen and Prince Philip by royal photographer Anthony

Buckley.

Deans’ 1945 Mt Cook, a large oil painting, hangs in the councillors’ lounge in the civic offices.

Two Greathead oil paintings from the collection of the late Fred R Price are now owned by the city council, along with two Sutton portraits of Hamish and James Hay and his Nor’wester in the Cemetery.

A print of Heaphy’s 1839 View of the Kahu-Kahu – Hokianga River was issued to the city council by the Alexander Turnbull Library Endowment Trust.

Heaphy, a Victoria Cross recipient, was the official artist and draughtsman of the New Zealand Company before the settlers arrived.

There are two of Lusk’s paintings, and three by Spencer Bower.

In 2008, former city council chief executive Tony Marryatt bought a signed print of the interior of Captain Scott’s hut at Cape Evans, called I may be some time. He paid $450 for the Brian Moore print to go in the chief executive’s office.

Others include work by Michel Tuffery, Gavin Bishop, Russell Clark, Charles Decimus Barraud, Stanley Palmer and Kelvin McMillan.

The city council also has a set of nine pieces by an unknown Japanese artist of various Christchurch icons, such as the Old Government Building, the Edmonds Band Rotunda, the provincial chambers and Cracroft’s Old Stone House. The set was bought by the city council’s art committee.

A city council spokeswoman said it had been unable to keep up-to-date with the whereabouts of all artworks following the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

“Some artworks are still in storage, and some have been retrieved and displayed in civic offices and other sites.”