Murder trial of sex worker Renee Duckmanton getting underway in Christchurch

A jury has been empanelled in the trial of a man accused of murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Larissa Duckmanton.

Sainey Marong, a 33-year-old butcher from the Christchurch suburb of Ilam who is originally from Gambia, denies murdering Duckmanton whose burned body was found on a rural Canterbury road on or about May 14, 2016.

The 22-year-old sex worker was last seen near the intersection of Peterborough and Manchester streets in Christchurch’s red light district on May 14.

At the High Court in Christchurch this morning, a jury of seven women and five men was empanelled.

The Crown is about to outline its case against Marong in its opening address. It is expected to call about 90 witnesses.

Marong is represented by defence counsel Jonathan Krebs.

The trial, before Justice Cameron Mander, is set down for three weeks.

