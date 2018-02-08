Mother punched defending son

A South New Brighton woman was left with a badly bruised face after trying to defend her autistic son against a teenage bully.

Erica Godfrey was punched at the Thomson Skate Park after confronting a teenager who had pushed and threatened her son.

Her son, Isaiah, 14, told her of the incident when she picked him to take him home. Isaiah has autism, ADHD and a laryngeal paillomatosis tumour in his throat.

Mrs Godfrey then confronted the teenager who was still at the skate park.

“I started trying to explain to the boy that my son was trying to make friends with him but because he has a throat tumour he can’t talk clearly and with his autism he doesn’t communicate very well,” she said.

The teenager wouldn’t listen to Mrs Godfrey, telling her he has anger problems and then punched her hard in the face.

Mrs Godfrey told him she was calling the police, to which he said: “So what, there’s no cameras, you can’t ID me, get over it.”

Coincidentally, police were in Thomson Park dealing with another matter. Mrs Godfrey went to them and the teenager ran off.

But he returned later, Mrs Godfrey and the police were still there writing a statement. A chase ensued and the teenager was eventually caught in New Brighton.

The 14-year-old bully has been referred to Youth Aid.

Mrs Godfrey is now calling on the city council to look at funding security cameras in Thomson Park.

“Thomson Park is the problem spot . . . it needs to be opened up more, some of the trees pulled back a bit and some lighting and cameras,” she said.

Since posting on Facebook about the incident, Mrs Godfrey received more than 50 messages of support, including several people saying they have experienced similar situations with bullying and intimidating youth at the park.

“Thomson Park is our local, we shouldn’t have to feel intimidated to go there . . . a lot of people won’t even go there because they feel intimidated,” she said.