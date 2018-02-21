Mischief-makers and great sportsmanship

It’s not often in a running race that the leader ends up running back towards his closest rival after holding a 5min buffer.
However, that is what happened for two Christchurch runners at the Tarawera Ultra Marathon in Rotorua on Saturday.
Before tackling the 62km race, training partners and good mates Vajin Armstrong and Chris Dunell had joked about ending up in a sprint finish to the line. The premonition turned out true, but they couldn’t have predicted the circumstances.
With just over 2km left to run, Armstrong had a lead of about 5min over Dunell. The 37-year-old then took a wrong turn because the arrows and flags on one intersection of the course had been purposely shifted.
“I ended up in an archery range. There was a competition with 50-100 people going on. It was very confusing,” said Armstrong.
Armstrong soon spotted someone who appeared to be a race marshal and asked if he was going the right way. She said he was.
Making his way onto the archery range, Armstrong was immediately met with 50-100 equally confused archers. He returned to the marshal who told him “I’m a marshal for the archery competition.”
Armstrong knew he had strayed off course and returned to the intersection where he had gone wrong. Dunell caught up and was about to make the incorrect turn as well.
“I was just about to make this left-hand turn and then I saw Vajin coming back towards me,” said Dunell. “I actually thought he was coming back from the finish line to cheer me on.”
Armstrong explained to Dunell that the course markings must be wrong. They shifted the flags to signal the correct turn before completing the last 2km of the race together.
“Chris being the honourable fellow he is told me I was well ahead.”
After giving his mate a tap on the shoulder and letting him take line honours, Dunell even stopped before the finish line to pick up Armstrong’s water bottle, which had slipped from his hydration pack while sprinting for the line.
Luckily, Armstrong was the only runner affected by the act of tomfoolery.
“It’s an awesome group of people who do these sorts of events and there’s a real sense of camaraderie, so that overcomes anything like this.”
After their unique sprint to the finish, the pair now joke about the idea of having a best of five series. They plan on running the Old Ghost Road 85km ultra marathon next weekend, as well as the Motatapu 52km ultra, 14km City2Surf and Southern Lakes half marathon in March to complete the
series.