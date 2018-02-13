Milligan has sights on Toyota 86 championship

Prebbleton driver Jack Milligan has the Toyota 86 Championship title in his sights after extending his championship lead in the penultimate round at the weekend.

In three races at Manfeild’s Circuit Chris Amon, Feilding, Milligan took two wins and a second in a dominant performance.

“It was the perfect weekend for us really,” said Milligan.

“The boys had the car hooked up from the first couple of practice sessions so we knew we had a strong chance.”

Milligan got the weekend off to a perfect start, with a dominant victory from pole position in the opening race on Saturday.

In the second race on Sunday morning, Michael Scott leapt into contention with the win and Milligan took second overall.

Then in the final race on Sunday afternoon, Milligan took the win ahead of Jordan Baldwin and Michael Scott.

Milligan now holds a 36-point lead over Scott going into the final round of the championship at Hampton Downs, Waikato, from March 9-11.

“The mentality won’t change. We’re still going to push, the job’s not done yet,” said Milligan.

Fellow Prebbleton driver Jaden Ransley made a solid return to racing following a nearly season-ending crash at the previous round in Teretonga, Invercargill.

Ransley, 16, finished fourth once and fifth twice to take out third place overall at the end of the round.

Championship standings:

Jack Milligan 919pts, 1; Michael Scott 883pts, 2; Connor Adams 793pts, 3; Jordan Baldwin 750pts, 4; Jaden Ransley, 713pts, 5; Bramwell King 571 pts, 6; Sam Wright 507pts, 7; Tom Alexander 505pts, 8.