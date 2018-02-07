West Melton teenager Maddie Collins is out of hospital and recovering at Ronald McDonald House in Auckland after her potentially life-saving kidney transplant.

Said Maddie’s mother Sarah Manson-Collins: “It’s great to be out (of hospital) as it’s one step towards home.”

Maddie, 14, was discharged from Starship Children’s Health on Thursday, but is returning there every second day

for a month to have blood

tests.

Mrs Manson-Collins told Selwyn Times Maddie’s kidney disease, nephrotic syndrome, had not returned yet.

Maddie, 14, and her family were told on January 16 their five-year wait for a kidney match had been found.

They flew from Christchurch to Auckland early the following day and Maddie underwent the initial operation and then a second operation to reposition the kidney hours later at Starship Children’s Health.

Maddie received a kidney transplant from her father Adam Collins five years ago but her body rejected it. With only a two per cent chance, the family did not expect to find another kidney match in New Zealand.

They were planning a trip to The John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, United States, which had been looking at new kinds of transplants, to find a match.

Mrs Manson-Collins said Maddie will have more surgery in two weeks and then “it’s all about when she’s stable enough to go home.”