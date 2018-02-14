Lincoln could get another medical clinic

The new Vernon Drive Retail Centre could be home to another medical clinic in Lincoln.

The centre’s resource consent allows for a number of health-care services, including a physiotherapy and medical clinic.

It comes as Lincoln’s population continues to grow. The township is expected to grow to 9442 by 2025.

The 2400 sq m commercial development is planned to open next month.

Leasing agent Jeff Vesey said the addition of a medical clinic had not been confirmed.

“It could happen, certainly nothing confirmed,” he said.

Deputy Mayor Malcolm Lyall said as Lincoln’s population continues to grow, it is a matter of providing enough services.

Mr Lyall, along with his family, use the Lincoln Medical Centre. He said there had been times when he had waited a “little longer” for an appointment at the medical centre than he would have expected.

The tenants confirmed in the Vernon Drive Retail Centre so far are Plus Fitness 24/7, physio Motus and a Monteith’s Brewery Bar called The Flaming Rabbit. Bar owner Paul Goodwin said the new premise is in the fit-out stage and it is expected to open in the middle of April.

