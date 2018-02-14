Lincoln could get another medical clinic

By
Georgia O’Connor Harding
-
NEW BUSINESS: The Vernon Drive Retail Centre is planned to open in March.

The new Vernon Drive Retail Centre could be home to another medical clinic in Lincoln.

The centre’s resource consent allows for a number of health-care services, including a physiotherapy and medical clinic.

It comes as Lincoln’s population continues to grow. The township is expected to grow to 9442 by 2025.

The 2400 sq m commercial development is planned to open next month.

Leasing agent Jeff Vesey said the addition of a medical clinic had not been confirmed.

“It could happen, certainly nothing confirmed,” he said.

Deputy Mayor Malcolm Lyall said as Lincoln’s population continues to grow, it is a matter of providing enough services.

Mr Lyall, along with his family, use the Lincoln Medical Centre. He said there had been times when he had waited a “little longer” for an appointment at the medical centre than he would have expected.

The tenants confirmed in the Vernon Drive Retail Centre so far are Plus Fitness 24/7, physio Motus and a Monteith’s Brewery Bar called The Flaming Rabbit. Bar owner Paul Goodwin said the new premise is in the fit-out stage and it is expected to open in the middle of April.

•HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you think Lincoln needs more medical facilities? Email your views to georgia.oconnor@starmedia.kiwi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Comment