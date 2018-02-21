Landmark Sumner apartment being repaired

A landmark apartment building opposite Sumner beach will be fully repaired by June.

The three-storey 1990s beachside property was damaged in the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

It is next door to the former Cave Rock apartments, built in 1998.

Both complexes were designed at the same time by the late Peter Beaven, but the Cave Rock apartments were demolished in 2012.

Body corporate chairman Damon Rutherford said the building at 20 Esplanade was built on a rock foundation, and “that’s why it’s still standing.”

EQC and insurers paid out a multi-million dollar settlement, said Mr Rutherford and it was now being completely refurbished, with a new roof, new windows and other work.

“It will look like a brand new modern building.”

Repairs started about six months ago with the building being raised as it had sunk into the ground.

The repair work was likely to be finished by June.

There are six apartments – three on the ground floor,

two on the middle and one on top.

All the original owners remain except for the top floor apartment, which has since been purchased by Mr Rutherford’s trust.