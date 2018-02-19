Heathcote River flood property owners agree to sell

The owners of two properties near the Heathcote River at risk of frequent flooding have agreed to sell to the city council.

Twelve purchase offers were made and two were accepted, city council land drainage manager Keith Davison said. None had settled yet, he said.

In November, city councillors voted to buy up to 35 of the most impacted properties, which was expected to cost $16.5 million.

It was part of the $72 million flood mitigation scheme to help reduce the risk for more than 200 homes. It included building four stormwater basins, dredging and stabilising river banks.

The city council has already spent $2.1 million buying six properties in Flockton Basin. The properties could not be protected from flooding, even once the $51 million Dudley Creek Flood Remediation scheme was completed.

The properties, on various streets near Dudley Creek and in the basin, were vulnerable to frequent above-floor flooding.

Once the homes have been demolished, the city council will sell the empty land.