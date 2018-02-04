Hank happy in new home

Christmas came early for Hank the border collie cross.

After featuring as poster boy for Dogwatch Sanctuary Trust’s 2018 calendar and more than two months at the trust, the two-year-old was adopted on December 24.

He starred on the front page of the Nor’West News over Christmas.

So he now has a new home – and a new name. He is now called Gus.

His new owner said he had come a long way in a short space of time – describing him as a “dolphin” in the water.

“He is very affectionate and gaining more confidence as he gets to know the neighbourhood. He is very responsive to commands and appears a quick and willing learner.”

“I think further down the track when he is completely chilled he will enjoy his new home.”

The bright, lovely and playful animal, according to trust manager Pam Howard, had

been without a home since October.

Mrs Howard said many people had wanted to adopt Gus, but just weren’t a right fit.

Gus had been at the city council pound before arriving at the trust, and had some “quirks” she said.

She described Gus as “resource guarder” – a dog that growls and snarls at other animals and people to stay away from an object it might be guarding.

“He just needs an owner that understands when dogs have quirks you work with them and you don’t set them up to fail,” Mrs Howard said.