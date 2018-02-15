Firefighters battling Rangiora building blaze

Four fire engines are battling a blaze at an empty commercial building near Rangiora.

Firefighters were called to the building on Flaxton Rd at about 8.30am on Thursday.

Fire Emergency New Zealand southern communications acting shift manager Lyn Crosson said the building was “unoccupied”.

“It was well involved when we arrived.”

She said there were four fire engines from Rangiora, Kaiapoi and Woodend working to extinguish the blaze.

There was no indication of how the fire started at this stage, she said.