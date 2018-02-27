Fire fears from ‘abandoned’ earthquake home

The neighbour of a vacant and overgrown property in St Albans says she is “living a nightmare” plagued by fears a fire could spread to her home.

Innes Rd resident Jillian Lloyd said the property next door has been in state of “complete neglect” after the owner walked out following the February 22, 2011, earthquake seven years ago.

She is “terrified” a fire could start and has been in contact with the city council on “numerous” occasions.

“It is full of rubbish, rats and overgrown trees. It still has the furniture in it and has had squatters,” she said.

Ms Lloyd said the bid from the Papanui-Innes Community Board to find out how the city council can work with owners of vacant and abandoned properties to clear and tidy the sites to stop arson and vandalism attacks couldn’t have come soon enough.

On Tuesday Ms Lloyd said she heard people in the house yelling and had to go out to tell them it was private property.

“But it would just take one person dropping a cigarette and starting a fire, it would spread over to us.”

The property still has power, so Ms Lloyd is also worried about rats chewing through wires and causing a blaze.

She said her neighbours had been wanting to sell their

property but were unable due to the “eyesore” and “danger” next door.

On Christmas Day she returned home from a family lunch to find a rotten tree that had fallen from the property leaning over her driveway and onto her neighbour’s house.

“I called the Cranford St fire brigade. They came and chopped the tree up and threw it back over the fence. They told me it was an extreme fire risk,” she said.

Ms Lloyd said she called the city council and reported the incident on Tuesday.

But head of regulatory compliance Tracey Weston said the compliance team was unaware of the incident.

However, she said the city council is working with the property owner to clear rubbish from the site.

“It can be confirmed that all the vegetation on the section was green, wet and posed no immediate risk of fire.”

City councillor Jamie Gough lobbied for derelict properties in the central city, dubbed the “Dirty 30,” to be cleared or repaired.

Cr Gough said if the model used in the central city was rolled out to the suburbs, it would be “watered down.”

“But I think more work needs to be done . . . the current tools we have to clear these sites isn’t working so I’m keen to explore what it would look like,” he said.