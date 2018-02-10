Festival showcases NZ gin

Christchurch gin lovers are in for a treat with the launch of New Zealand’s first premium gin festival, Gindulgence.

Established by Christchurch’s Curiosity Gin in partnership with Ilam Homestead, Gindulgence will take place on March 24 at the homestead grounds.

The event would also have food trucks, live music, and gin, cocktail and tonic masterclasses in the on site Gin Theatre.

Curiosity Gin part-owner and Gindulgence event originator Antony Michalik said New Zealand gin was starting to be recognised.

He said taking inspiration from the land and utilising local ingredients such as manuka, native botanicals and pure artesian water gave New Zealand gin an edge.

“Gindulgence is a fantastic opportunity to get gin lovers together to enjoy and showcase the best of New Zealand gins.”

Gates will open at noon. Tickets cost $35 and include a festival glass, gin tastings, and access to the Gin Theatre.

•Tickets are available at www.gindulgence.co.nz