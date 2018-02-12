Animator Antony Elworthy has worked with some of the biggest film directors in the business.

But after collaborations with Tim Burton on Oscar-nominated films Coraline and Corpse Bride to creating the animated embodiments of Bryan Cranston, Bill Murray and Johnny Depp, the artist has returned home for his

latest project.

Elworthy has been appointed animation director for a new project, Kiri and Lou, in a recently opened Ferrymead studio.

He flew in from Canada where he was working on Wes Anderson’s new film, Isle of Dogs. But said it was too early to talk about the new project when approached by The Star.

Kiri and Lou is part of a bid to develop an artist-in-residence programme for the recently-restored Mona Vale gatehouse.

Three international animators – Rachel Larson and Bartek Prusiewics from the United States and Rob Millard from the United Kingdom – are living in the gatehouse while working in Ferrymead.

City councillor Aaron Keown said the “tipping point” for having the studio in Christchurch, rather than Auckland, was access to the gatehouse. “One of the reasons the studio was able to open in Ferrymead is that we were able to support them with the artist-in-residence,” he said.

Cr Keown said Elworthy and his team would be running workshops with animation students from around the

city.

“He’ll show them how a kid growing up in Linwood can go on and be one of the best in the world.”