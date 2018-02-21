Fairfax to sell or close Christchurch Mail, Avenues, Selwyn mastheads

Fairfax’s NZ arm has announced it will close or sell 28 mastheads.

Included on the list is the Christchurch Mail, Selwyn and Ashburton Outlook and Avenues.

A statement says the company is working through the detailed plans for each individual title. Further briefings with staff and communities will be held over the coming weeks.

“We appreciate that this process creates a level of uncertainty for some people – and we will move as quickly as possible to provide them with clarity,” Stuff CEO Sinead Boucher said.

The company will continue to focus on its digital platforms, Stuff and Neighbourly as well as its various new ventures to drive revenue.

“The Stuff business is delivering strong digital revenue growth, benefiting from the growth of our new business ventures,” said Boucher.

“This is providing some offset to ongoing print advertising challenges, however we need to continue to act decisively in transitioning our business model into an increasingly digital business.”

