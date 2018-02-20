By-election after chairwoman resigns

“She did an excellent job – I’m really sorry to see her go.”

Deputy Mayor Andrew Turner yesterday summed up the loss of Banks Peninsula Community Board chairwoman Christine Wilson.

Ms Wilson has resigned for health reasons, effective immediately.

She informed city council chief executive Karleen Edwards on Friday that she would be standing down.

Current deputy chairwoman Pam Richardson will be acting chair in the meantime.

Ms Wilson said the decision hadn’t been made lightly, but was necessary.

“I will miss everybody, but I’m sure they will get on with it and do a good job.”

Cr Turner said Ms Wilson had been a highly effective chairwoman.

“She took on the role of chair after one term on the board and I was very impressed by how quickly she got her feet under the table.”

There was disappointment, “but at the same time, thanks and recognition and respect for all the work that she has done both on the community board and in the wider community.”

Nominations are now open for a position on the board and a by-election will be held on May 16.

An election will only be held if there is more than one candidate, however.

“I’m hoping there will be interest – people generally have stood because they have a passion for the community and want to be a leader in the community,” said Cr Turner.

He said the board planned to have an informal discussion about leadership roles at

their meeting in Akaroa on Monday.

They would need to talk about who was interested in the role of chairperson and whether to vote for a new chair before or after any by-election, he said.