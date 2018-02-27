‘Drown him’ case: Youth appears in court

A second youth has appeared in court in the Rolleston ‘drown him’ case.

A 15-year-old appeared in the youth court last Tuesday jointly charged with aggravated robbery. A 16-year-old appeared on February 13.

Both have denied the charge and will reappear in March.

The alleged robbery took place after a fireworks display on November 4.

A 15-year-old victim was allegedly beaten and then dragged to a water race where his head was held under the water.

His assailants chanted “drown him, drown him” during the attack, police allege.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident which left the victim with a nasty gash on his face that required stitches and a night in hospital.

An Independent Police Conduct Authority investigation over the handling of the case by two officers is still ongoing after a complaint was laid.

IPCA case resolution manager Monica Robbers said it could not comment on the investigation.