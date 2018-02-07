Denton Park supporters feel “misled” after receiving new information

“Misled.”

That’s how the Save Denton Park group feels after learning the cost of remediation for Kyle Park was overestimated by about $1 million.

Figures released to the group’s treasurer Ross Houliston under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act show remediation, contamination and piling for a reduced-size facility at Kyle Park would cost less than $8 million.

Mr Houliston requested the information after being told it would cost between $9-10 million to remediate the park but wasn’t given a report to substantiate it.

The remediation of Kyle Park is a big factor in where the Hornby mega centre is sited.

In August, city councillors voted between Warren, Denton and Kyle parks for the facility’s location. Denton Park was then chosen.

The new information comes as public consultation is open for the reclassification process of Denton Park.

In order to build on 9766 sq m of Denton Park, the reserve classification has to change.

Mr Houliston said there has been a “lack of information and transparency” from the city council.

A city council spokesman said staff were provided with the $9 million figure early last year but it was then refined to $8.01 million months later – allowing $890,000 for contingency.

But the $8.01 million was for a full-size facility at Kyle Park and this was not an option as the total exceeded the city council’s allocated budget of $35.732 million.

At the city council meeting on August 24, city councillor Vicki Buck said she would have a real difficulty “taking $9 million of other people’s money and burying it in the ground.”

She also said it would mean “$9-10 million less going into the facility.’’

When asked by Western News about the differences in cost, Cr Buck referred to last year’s consultation document which said the facility would be 25 per cent smaller.

“Which is up to $9 million,” she said.

Cr Buck said it would be difficult to know exactly how much it would cost until digging started.

“The figure is large. Whether the estimate is $8 million or $9 million or more it’s an estimate only.

“What goes below the ground can not be spent on the facilities. So say there was $27 million left it would compromise the facilities we would like to provide in Hornby,” she said.

Mr Houliston doesn’t believe the revised figures would have changed the way city councillors voted.

“The Communities, Housing and Economic Development report from March 2015 actually states Denton Park appears to be the preferred site . . . so they already predetermined it,” he said.

Overall figures show having the facility at Denton Park would cost $35.69 million, having a reduced facility at Kyle Park would cost $35.76 million, having the full size facility at Kyle Park would be $41.42 million and having it at Warren Park would cost $35.64 million.

Public consultation on the reclassification process will continue until March 26.

• For more information on submissions visit https://www.ccc.govt.nz/the-council/consultations-and-submissions/haveyoursay/show/111