Dead plants targeted by ‘cabbage tree-hater’?

Twenty-four cabbage trees have been found dead along the Christchurch Coastal Pathway.

While out walking on Monday morning, Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board member Tim Lindley noticed a clump of dead trees opposite the Mt Pleasant Community Centre.

And they weren’t the only ones.

Dr Lindley proceeded to count 24 in a row, stretching down the causeway towards the Beachville Rd corner.

Those closest to and those on Beachville Rd itself were not affected.

It was possible they had got a disease, said Dr Lindley.

But the other possibility was that some “cabbage tree-hater” had sprayed them.

“The rest of the cabbage trees further along are perfectly healthy. It just seems very unusual because they’re in clumps of three with big gaps so you might get a bug that infests one clump but for 24 in a row all to be dead is suspicious.”

He has contacted city council arborists and asked them to have a look.

“It’s case-not-proven yet but it looks awfully worrisome.”

The Coastal Pathway Group had raised funds to pay for the planting.

Dr Lindley, who is also a member of the group, said they would wait to hear from the arborist before deciding whether to lay a complaint with police.

Cabbage trees not universally popular

•In January last year, three cabbage trees were cut and left to die on the Main Rd causeway. Others were found ripped out and thrown onto nearby rocks.

•In July last year, a man was spotted removing cabbage trees from Charlesworth Reserve.

•City council plans to plant cabbage trees near the Bridge St bridge in Brighton were given the thumbs down by the residents’ associations the same month – they requested pohutukawa trees instead.

•In 2015 several cabbage trees were set alight on the corner of New Brighton and Palmers Rds.