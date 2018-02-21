Dangerous trees in park could fall anytime

About 30 of the 100 trees on the South New Brighton Domain estuary edge are at risk of falling at any time, says Coastal-Burwood Community Board deputy chairman Tim Sintes.

He believes it is a serious health and safety risk, especially for people who use the domain walkway.

“It’s not if, it’s when . . . those 30 trees could fall down today, tomorrow or in five months time,” said Mr Sintes.

City council head of parks Brent Smith said the trees are being monitored.

“One fallen tree on the beach of the estuary and five large tree stumps have been removed,” Mr Smith said.

“There is a group of eight dead pine and macrocarpa trees near the boundary fence which will be removed due to safety. Treetech will also remove a number of broken branches in close proximity of the main walkway.”

The work is expected to be carried out within the next two weeks. However Mr Sintes does not believe that is fast enough.

“They might have a few more to repair if this bad weather comes through . . . at this stage, they aren’t going to do it between now and the next few days, so if they all come down, they are going to have to move quicker than that.”

High winds and heavy rainfall is predicted for Christchurch this week, as the tail of Cyclone Gita hits.

There is no signs or taping around damaged tress to warn the public of danger.

“I believe there should be,” said Mr Sintes.

Last month, a 30m tree with rotten roots toppled into the Avon River and sunk a Shirley Boys’ High School rowing boat. No one was injured.

Mr Sintes said a lot more damage was done recently by the king tides and strong wind.

However, he believes the cause relates to damage and erosion along the estuary edge, which was previously protected before the earthquakes.

He is pushing for the estuary edge to be protected from erosion, which he believes would stop the trees from being damaged and falling.

“If you look at some parts of the estuary edge that weren’t damaged in the earthquakes, there’s no problem at all,” said Mr Sintes

It’s quite obvious that we’re not talking about climate change here, we’re talking about how there was something to protect them before the earthquake.

“It got damaged and we’re paying the consequences now.”