Dalziel: Sharing the role of ‘keeping their dreams alive’

February 22, 2011, 12.51pm, is one of those moments etched in our collective memories.

People who were in Christchurch remember exactly where they were and what they were doing.

People who weren’t here, but had a connection to Christchurch, remember when they first heard of the 6.3 magnitude earthquake that claimed so many lives and devastated the city.

On each anniversary, our thoughts turn first to the family and friends of the 185 people who lost their lives and to those who experienced severe injuries. Our hearts go out to all of you.

Our thoughts are also with those who experienced the loss of their home, especially those who have not yet found a resolution seven years on, and those who lost their neighbourhood and local community.

Starting again has been harder for some more than for others. I remember when finally it was acknowledged that there had been winners and losers.

We need to learn the lessons of what made the contrast so stark, so we can minimise the chances of that happening again.

It has meant a lot to me that the Quake Families Trust jointly hosted the civic service this year. To me it represents another step towards recovery.

Two years ago, the Quake Families told me they wanted to take up the responsibility once the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial – Oi Manawa was dedicated last year. Sharing the role enables the city to shoulder the responsibility so that the focus is on embracing the Quake Families’ ideas for how we commemorate the day.

The theme ‘keeping their dreams alive’ helps us look back at all that we’ve lost with a sense of hope and aspiration for the future.

And it honours those who were the rescuers and all those who provided support in our time of need.

The song we heard evoked all of that:

“Like a comet pulled from orbit,

As it passes a sun.

Like a stream that meets a boulder,

Halfway through the wood.

Who can say if I’ve been changed for the better,

But because I knew you,

I have been changed for good.”

•If you want to ask Ms Dalziel a question, email mayor@ccc.govt.nz. Put Reader’s Question in the subject line