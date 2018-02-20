Cyclone Gita: Light-hearted Kiwis aim to blow cyclone offshore

With tongues firmly in cheeks, Kiwis are taking the fate of Cyclone Gita into their own hands – and mouths.

At 6pm today, more than 2000 Kiwis have committed to stepping outside and “blowing west at Cyclone Gita to disperse it”.

A light-hearted event was created on Facebook asking Kiwis to help stop former cyclone Gita from smashing the country.

“Everyone, Cyclone Gita will be hitting NZ and potentially will destroy thousands to even millions of homes,” the event’s description said.

“We need your help, if everyone can blow north-west at the same time at 6pm Tuesday 20th Feb, we can counteract the cyclone and reverse all the kinetic energy and save New Zealand.”

More than 6000 people are interested in participating in the “Blow West at Cyclone Gita” movement.

Kiwis took to the event page to discuss strategy and throw their support behind the cause.

“Guys this is important. When everyone takes their collective breath in MAKE SURE YOU ARE FACING EAST! Then turn around and blow it out west. Otherwise this is all for nothing,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Can the scientists running this event share the risks of increasing atmospheric CO2 levels? I want to make an informed decision.”

The event comes just months after Americans were encouraged to shoot at Hurricane Irma.

Ryon Edwards, 22, came up with the novel way of amusing himself during the storm: firing bullets into it.

“A combination of stress and boredom” made Edwards start the event, but he never envisioned the idea going viral.

The strange event forced US police to warn people not to fire at Hurricane Irma, saying it would be highly dangerous.

