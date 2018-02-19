Cycling accidents on tram tracks investigated

An investigation is under way to see whether the central city’s tram tracks should be improved to make it safer for cyclists to ride on them.

It comes after the city council received reports of incidents caused by the tracks, and concerns about cycling on them.

It is surveying cyclists on whether they have encountered problems since 2015, and what they were.

City council transport planning and delivery manager Lynette Ellis said further information to fully understand the problem was needed before developing any “potential solutions.”

“Council have received some concerns from residents and there have also been some reported accidents around the tram tracks.”

The city council has contracted traffic engineering and planning company, ViaStrada, to help with the work. Ms Ellis said the survey results would be collated by the end of April.

Any possible solutions would be reported to the city council once they had been assessed, she said.