Cracroft’s Old Stone House reopens

Cracroft’s historic Old Stone House has reopened following a $2 million earthquake restoration project.

An official opening ceremony was held yesterday where Mayor Lianne Dalziel cut the ribbon to celebrate the category two heritage building’s reopening.

Among those in attendance was Caroline Murray, a great-great granddaughter of Sir John Cracroft Wilson, who built it at the foot of the Port Hills in 1870.

Others to attend included city councillors, Spreydon-Cashmere Community Board members and MPs Ruth Dyson and Nuk Korako.

Several former gardeners attended, including 88-year-old Mervyn Osborne who had looked after the grounds for 27 years.

The Old Stone House, on Shalamar Drive, was damaged in the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

It is not the first time the building has been risen from the ashes.

It was rebuilt by the community in 1979 after it was reduced to a shell by fire in July 1971.

Ms Murray said after surviving a fire and earthquake damage, the Old Stone House had a “stubborn heart like its founder.”

The repair work included installing new diaphragm walls and roof connections, the replacement of the stone lintels and sealing the concrete walls and foundations with pressure-injected epoxy.

City council garden and heritage parks operations manager Nicky Brown said the Old Stone House held many memories for residents.

“We look forward to many more celebrations and gatherings at this wonderful site.”

The Old Stone House was originally built by Sir John to house his Indian employees.

It sat near the Cracroft House homestead, which was built between 1854 and 1856. The house was demolished after the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

Before the quake, the Old Stone House was used as a community centre and wedding venue, and hosted events.

An open day will be held on February 17 from 1.30pm for people to go and see the building.

Ast facts:

•Cracroft’s Old Stone House was built by Sir John Cracroft Wilson in 1870 to house his Indian employees.

•It is a Heritage New Zealand category two historic place.

•It has undergone a $2 million restoration following earthquake damage.

•It was gutted by fire in 1971, and rebuilt by the community in 1979.