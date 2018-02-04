Council pours $200k into hot drinks

Most offices will offer free hot drinks and milk for staff – but how much does that cost?

The city council spent $204,109 on milk, tea, coffee and hot chocolate for its facilities and offices in the 2016/17 financial year. And in this financial year so far, it has spent $111,574.

City council head of facilities, property and planning Bruce Rendall said the free items catered for about 3500 staff and visitors attending functions or meetings.

It covered all city council facilities such as libraries, service centres, civic offices, recreation and sports centres, and community facilities.

Tea, coffee and hot chocolate were more expensive than milk. In the 2016/17 financial year, $124,000 was spent on these items, compared to $80,109 on blue top and trim milk.

So far this financial year, $65,200 has been spent on hot chocolate, coffee and tea, with $46,374 on milk.

The Selwyn District Council spent $11,000 on milk in the 2016/17 financial year and a further $6000 on milk in the current financial year.