Council has no power to charge bottling companies for water

The city council has no power to make bottling companies pay a levy for the millions of litres of water they take from Christchurch aquifers and export.

The city council’s lawyers investigated if a special charge could be imposed on bottling companies so the money could be put back into Christchurch.

But lawyers say the city council’s hands are tied.

“We can’t charge a targeted water rate, because the legal purpose of such a rate is to pay for the cost of our pipe networks rather than the water itself,” the city council’s draft Long Term Plan said.

Water bottling companies have to pay for a resource consent and ongoing operating costs, but not for the water itself.

The issue is contentious. More than 80,000 people signed a petition to stop China-based Cloud Ocean Water being allowed to extract and bottle more than 1.5 billion litres a year from the former Kaputone Wool Scour in Belfast.

“We’ve explored a targeted rate, but there’s nothing because we don’t provide the infrastructure for them. It’s very difficult to do that,” city councillor Vicki Buck said yesterday.

“We are keen to do something, we just can’t find it within the law.”

The city council is now asking for feedback from the public through the Long Term Plan on what other ideas people may have, she said.

Cr Buck said if the Government imposed a water tax for bottling, the city council wanted the money to go back into Christchurch.

“If they [bottling companies] are going to do it, at least they should pay something back to the community in which they take it from.”

Labour scrapped its water tax policy during coalition negotiations with NZ First, but a spokesman said work was under way to revisit it just for water bottling companies.

Because of that, the Government could not answer specific questions on the issue, he said.

Christchurch water bottling consents make up about five per cent of all consents.

Environment Canterbury controls the resource consent application.

ECan principal consents adviser Philip Burge said when it received a water take consent application, it looked at the volume being taken and the environmental effect.

“It’s not our role to make a judgement on the merits of the purpose for which the water is sought.”

City councillor Aaron Keown said he did not mind water bottling, as long as the city got a cut. The money could be used to keep rates down, he said.

“Water should be owned by the people, it’s like air.”

Of the 16 consents issued in Canterbury that include water bottling purposes, six are in Christchurch. Some of not been exercised yet.

They include:

•677 Marshland Rd, Ouruhia – Coca-Cola Amatil (NZ) Ltd; has been exercised,

•Two at 66 Belfast Rd, Belfast – Rapaki Natural Resources Ltd; have not been exercised,

•707 Hills Rd, Marshland – Mr A J & Mrs A L Dillon; has been exercised

•2 Matipo St, Riccarton – Sanford Ltd; has been exercised.

•20 Station Rd, Belfast – Cloud Ocean Water Ltd; has not been exercised.