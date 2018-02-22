Community centre on the move to MacFarlane Park

A new building for the Shirley Community Trust has been relocated to MacFarlane Park.

The building, which has a large meeting room, two offices, a kitchen and toilets, was donated to the city by the Lions Clubs International Foundation following the February 22, 2011, earthquake. It was previously used as the St Albans Community Centre on Colombo St.

There were some delays to the process as the city council initially estimated the cost to relocate the building would be $100,000. However, more detailed planning revealed it would cost $225,000.

The initial $100,000 was approved through the city council’s Annual Plan.

An additional $125,000 was fast tracked for the move.

The trust has been mainly operating out of a small building at MacFarlane Park for 16 years.

Trust manager Jane Mitchell said the new building is a “very exciting” prospect.

“We will still be operating out of the smaller building, but now there will be room for other things to happen . . . it also means other groups can come into the community centre, which is great,” said Mrs Mitchell.

Trust chairman Graeme Mitchell said it was “very grateful” to the city council and Lions club for gifting the building.

The trust creates and facilitates community meals, after school programmes, touch rugby, food banks, parenting courses, numeracy and literacy classes, and youth workers in local schools.

Work on site isn’t expected to be completed until June 28.

This will include landscaping, electrical, plumbing and a small car park. The building will be officially handed over to the trust on June 29.