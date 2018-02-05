Coastal pathway consent lodged

Construction on the next stage of the coastal pathway is likely to start in April, once the city council gets resource consent approval from Environment Canterbury.

The 760m section from Shag Rock to the Sumner Surf Life Saving Club is jointly funded by the city council and the Coastal Pathway Group.

It is expected to take 12 months to build.

The 4m-wide pathway will be a mix of asphalt and timber boardwalk with native coastal planting.

It will mostly be at the same level as Main Rd and extend towards the seaward side of the road.

Rip rap – loose stone providing a protective breakwater – will extend along the beachfront below Peacocks Gallop, with two separate beach access steps opposite Deans Head and one opposite Shag Rock Reserve.

City council manager planning and delivery transport, Lynette Ellis said the start date and construction period would be conditional on any “additional requirements” identified during the consenting process.

An ECan spokeswoman said a decision on whether to publicly notify the consent was expected towards the end of next week.

The consent was lodged with ECan on December 15 last year.

When fully complete, the coastal pathway will be 6.5km, running from Ferrymead bridge, along the coastal edge to Scarborough beach. It will connect with the city cycle network.