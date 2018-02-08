City council agrees on scope of water review

The city council has approved the scope of an external review into the events that led to the downgrading of the security status on the water supply.

At its meeting on Thursday, the city council approved the terms of reference for the external review.

At the January 25 meeting the city council asked chief executive Karleen Edwards to commission an external review of the events that preceded the downgrading of the city’s water supply.

“The city council asked for a review at its January 25 meeting. I have actioned that request and today, as part of the process, checked the scope and objectives of that review. This will enable us to proceed with a common understanding,’’ Dr Edwards said.

“It will assess our handling of the situation, the adequacy of our existing practises and procedures, and whether we could have done things better,’’ she said.

Following the earthquakes, the city’s water supply has had a “provisionally secure” status, which meant it did not need to be treated under the Drinking Water Standards for New Zealand.

However, in late December that status was removed after assessments of 25 wells at nine different pump stations across the city.

The loss of the “provisionally secure” status lead the city council to make the decision to temporarily treat the water supply with chlorine.

The water will be treated until work upgrading the security of the below ground well heads is completed – due to happen by the end of the year – and the Christchurch drinking water assessor is satisfied the wells are secure.