Christchurch: What you need to know about Cyclone Gita

The worst of the weather is likely to hit Christchurch between 6pm Tuesday and 3am Wednesday.

Ex-tropical Cyclone Gita is curving towards the country after it left a devastating trail of destruction Togna and parts of Samoa, southern Fiji and New Caledonia.

Forecasts are suggesting Christchurch could get more than 70mm of rain in 24 hours, which is significant enough to cause street flooding.

Even higher rainfall is expected in Banks Peninsula.

Air New Zealand is now warning of “major disruptions” as Gita hits tomorrow, with predictions of wind gusts topping 120km/h.

#TCGita transitions into an ordinary Low pressure centre Tuesday night. As it crosses central New Zealand, it brings significant swells to many central and western areas, as well as the east coast of the South Island. Here’s a swell forecast for Tuesday around 11pm. ^AB pic.twitter.com/5tKrxrBFv3 — MetService (@MetService) February 18, 2018

The effects of the cyclone could be intensified or lessened depending on which way the storm tracks once it hits the West Coast.

Kerbside collections will continue as normal this week, although we do ask that people make sure bin lids are closed flat to avoid the bins blowing open and rubbish being spread around the neighbourhood.

If your bin is collected on Wednesday, we’d ask that you not leave the bin out overnight. Please wait until Wednesday morning to put out your bin. Also, try to collect it again as soon as you are able after it has been emptied.

Civil Defence response teams will head out late this afternoon door knocking people in homes that we know have previously flooded in recent weather events, to make people aware of the storm, and enable them to take precautions now.

Here is the latest track map for #TCGita. The shading indicates the possible variation in the track and NOT the areas being impacted by the system. For the current Severe Weather Warnings and Watches go to https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X . ^AB pic.twitter.com/Y6bROMfbPY — MetService (@MetService) February 18, 2018

There will be strong winds on Banks Peninsula, with gusts of 70km an hour or greater expected. This, combined with the heavy rain heightens the risk of slips and trees falling.

High tide on Tuesday night is due about 9pm and will coincide with the heavy rain, increasing the risk of flooding.

This has the potential to cause a similar level of flooding as the storm event last July.

At this stage it is unclear what impact the wind will have on the off-shore wave current and whether there will be an associated storm surge.

People living in areas prone to flooding are encouraged to lift valuable possessions off low-lying floors and to park their cars on higher ground.

People are also advised to secure, or move inside, anything that could cause damage in strong winds.

The city council are getting for temporary pumps to be deployed as needed and has contractors going around the city checking the stormwater network and stopbanks to ensure they are functioning as they should.

Council contractors may not be able to get to every grate in the city so residents are asked to check the grate outside their property to ensure they are clear of leaves and other debris that might block them.

If you have an elderly or vulnerable neighour, please also check the grate outside their property.

The city council will be checking the city’s water supply wellheads before, during and after the storm and isolating any that are vulnerable to flooding.

Communities in Takamatua, Duvauchelle and Akaroa who rely on stream-fed water are being asked to limit their water use during the storm as the streams are likely to become too dirty to use.

Contractors will be on standby to close roads and respond to any flooding issues until the cyclone has passed. Some roads which frequently flood may be closed as a precaution if it appears they are likely to flood.

Civil Defence are closely monitoring the situation and will consider whether it is necessary to activate an Emergency Operations Centre once it becomes clearer which way the storm is tracking.

People should avoid non-essential travel during the height of the storm. If you have to travel around the South Island over the next few days, check the NZTA website(external link) before you leave for up-to-date information on State Highway closures and travel advice.

If you encounter floodwaters on your travels, do not try to drive through.

The wastewater system will come under pressure due to infiltration and inflow from the rain during the storm. The system will be under the most pressure during the morning peak, as people prepare for work and school on Wednesday morning. Please delay washing the dishes or clothes until Wednesday evening or Thursday morning and if you have to shower keep the shower short.

-Newsline