Christchurch: Cyclone Gita watch

Cyclone Gita is barrelling towards NZ and is due to hit landfall this afternoon.

Heavy rain warnings are in place for the Canterbury high country with 150-200mm of rain expected.

Ex-tropical Cyclone Gita is curving towards the country after it left a devastating trail of destruction Togna and parts of Samoa, southern Fiji and New Caledonia.

State Highway 1 has been closed north and south of Kaikoura due to heavy rain and the risk of slips and rockfalls, said a NZTA spokeswoman.

SH1 – PEKETA TO GOOSE BAY – ROAD CLOSED – ADVERSE WEATHER – 8:55AM – 20FEB

SH1 north of Kaikoura has closed to to the bad weather. Kaikoura is still accessible via Inland Route 70. Use the alternate route via the Lewis Pass if heading to Picton. ^SM https://t.co/AbtmmpSnIv pic.twitter.com/bVWEu6WD6U — NZTA Canterbury/WC (@NZTACWC) February 19, 2018

“All drivers travelling from Picton to Christchurch are advised to take the Lewis Pass route via Waipara and St Arnaud,” she said.

At about 8.30am, NZTA closed the road on both sides of the town, Mangamaunu to Clarence and Peketa to Goose Bay

There have been some minor rockfalls on the Hundalees south of Oaro and also along the coast.

6 hours of IR satellite imagery, courtesy of JMA, shows#CycloneGita bearing down on NZ. All the deep convection (whiter/coloured areas) now significantly south of the rotating low centre. Latest Severe Weather Warnings are at https://t.co/Sd5C6lrsSL ^RK pic.twitter.com/ngdIOmjBj4 — MetService (@MetService) February 19, 2018

Canterbury and Banks Peninsula northwards can expect severe gales with gust of 120km/hr from 7pm Tuesday lasting about eight hours.

Christchurch is expected to get 62mm of rain on Tuesday, with heavy falls in the afternoon.

Rain over NZ, lightning data courtesy of Transpower. https://t.co/prKU7O2R01 to see how you are being affected. ^RK pic.twitter.com/vr2hifEuCZ — MetService (@MetService) February 19, 2018

Southeasterlies change to strong southwesterlies on Tuesday night.

The MetService said Gita is expected to track over central New Zealand, bringing heavy rain and gale force winds.

“Heavy rain will cause slips, rapidly rising streams and rivers, and flooding. Severe gales with damaging gusts are expected, so people are advised to secure property and items that may be blown away by strong winds,” said a MetService spokesman.

“There is also the potential for coastal inundation with high tide overnight Tuesday and before dawn on Wednesday, due to the combination of tides, low air-pressure, strong onshore winds and large waves in excess of 6 metres in some places,” he said.

For the South Island, the risk of coastal inundation is greatest for areas from Buller and North Canterbury northwards.

-additional reporting NZ Herald