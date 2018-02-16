CDHB spending ‘appropriate’

An audit of Canterbury District Health Board executive and board expenses found spending to be in line with the organisation’s policy.

Last week The Star reported the CDHB would have an internal audit to ensure “all of the right checks and balances are in place.”

It came after concerns about over spending irregularities by former Waikato DHB chief executive Nigel Murray, which sent ripples through other district health boards around the country.

The audit findings, which were presented to a meeting on Thursday, found spending was in line with the appropriate policy.

It focused on the expense reimbursement claims made by chief executive David Meates, the executive management team, and divisional general managers since November 2015.

“Overall, the expense reimbursement claims we audited appeared to be appropriate and reasonable for CDHB purpose and functions, and we are confident that there is nothing to suggest fraudulent or inappropriate claiming,” the audit report said.

There were three “minor” exceptions, but given their nature, small value and circumstance, they were deemed as isolated oversight errors.

They included 10 of the 156 claims, totalling $1417, not having evidence of sign-off by Mr Meates. However, the expenditure was deemed “entirely appropriate” and had been signed off by the divisional finance managers.

There were two claims for alcohol amounting to $29.33 within meal receipts, which had not been picked up. The full amount had since been recovered.

One claim of $100 was made for koha, or a donation, which did not follow the policy because there was no acknowledgement note attached.