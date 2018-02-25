CBHS rower to take on Eric Murray

Usain Bolt once raced a cheetah and lost by four seconds.

Now another iconic race is set to take place as a Christchurch Boys’ High School rower will go head to head against two-time Olympic gold medallist Eric Murray in an erg challenge.

The student, who is yet to be chosen, will have to be the school’s best as Murray holds the world record on a rowing machine of 18,728m in an hour.

Murray will take on the student over 500m at CBHS on March 1.

With Maadi Cup on March 19-24, the school’s rowing teams have organised the event as a fundraiser to help get them to the regatta at Lake Ruataniwha, Twizel.

Attendees will be able to guess how close the CBHS rower can get to Murray’s time, with a prize going to the person with the closest guess.

Organiser Marco Woelders said with the students and parents living and breathing rowing over the last few months, everyone is looking forward to the evening with one of the world’s best. “This guy is a legend,” Mr Woelders said. “It’s always inspirational to hear from someone who has achieved an incredible amount with such dedication and focus.” Murray’s first Maadi Cup was with Pukekohe High School in 1997. But it wasn’t until 1999 that he was part of the winning under-17 quad at the regatta.

He won his first world championship medal as a member of the national coxless four at the 2007 World Rowing Championships, where he met Hamish Bond.

The coxless pair then went on to win three world championships, two Olympic golds and a couple of Halberg awards.

Murray will spend some time fielding questions from the crowd while meeting and chatting with audience members throughout the evening.

“We will also name the two newest Laszlo boats joining our fleet ready for racing at the South Island secondary schools rowing championships and Maadi Cup this year,” Mr Woelders said.

Tickets for the race can be purchased for $45 from the CBHS office on Straven Rd, or through Ricardo De Sousa at cbhsrowing@gmail.com or 022 416 6270.