Canterbury University parking problems to be assessed

Some residents living close to Canterbury Univeristy will get to have a say on whether they want parking restrictions on their streets.

The Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board has been working with the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board to create solutions for the streets – which are popular parking spots for university students and staff.

The affected area, which runs from Straven to Avonhead Rds, is being reviewed in five parts.

Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board deputy chairwoman Helen Broughton said public consultation for area three is expected to begin in March.

Area three consists of streets within the boundary of Maidstone Rd, Avonhead Rd, Parkstone Ave, Athol Tce, Peer St and Montana Ave.

After “mixed” feedback from area one in December, public consultation for all areas was delayed.

Area one was within the boundaries of Hamilton Ave, Ryeland Ave and Ilam Rd.

A majority of 41 per cent of people didn’t support the proposal to make restrictions in area one.

During a meeting last year, it was also decided to not present area one to the board for approval.

Mrs Broughton is encouraging neighbours in area three to get together and discuss what they want before submitting.

“We don’t want to impose parking restrictions on people who don’t want them,” she said.

Mrs Broughton said the board will assess whether they need to open up public consultation for areas two, four and five.