Campervan rolls after wind blows it into path of car

Georgia O’Connor Harding
ROLLED: A campervan is badly damaged after strong wind caused it to roll over on the Christchurch Akaroa Rd.

Six people had a lucky escape when a campervan collided with a car during strong winds near Birdlings Flat on Sunday.

The campervan overturned about 4.30pm on Sunday on Christchurch Akaroa Rd.

Police said the campervan was blown across the road collecting a car on the way and ending up on its side through a fence.

DAMAGED: A car was damaged after a campervan rolled over on Sunday.

Two vehicles were badly damaged and six people were left with cuts bruises.

Police said the interior of the campervan looked like a “bomb-site”.

There was tomato sauce up the walls and food everywhere, along with smashed plates and glasses.

The Lincoln and Little River volunteer fire brigades attended, along with police.

