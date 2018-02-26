Calls for a pedestrian crossing near Halswell Pharmacy

Halswell residents may soon be able to walk across Ensign St “safely” if a pharmacy owner’s bid for a pedestrian crossing gets across the line.

Karen Frater is worried someone will get hurt crossing the street outside her Halswell Pharmacy due to speeding vehicles.

“It is a 50km/h road but everyone seems to be in a hurry these days, I think that happens on every road, but then you’ve got a narrow road and people who are not necessarily 100 per cent well,” she said.

Mrs Frater said many residents park at the Halswell Medical Centre and then cross the road to the pharmacy to get medication.

She said the street kerb is “precarious for someone elderly or with a walking frame.” There has also been a few “near misses” and residents have seen a need for a crossing on the street.

“So if we could get something that slows people down in this area, that would be a bit better,” Mrs Frater said. She is also worried about Oaklands School and The Lighthouse Pre-school pupils crossing the road.

She expressed her concerns at a Halswell Residents’ Association meeting last month.

Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board chairman Mike Mora, member Ross McFarlane, and a city council staff member paid Mrs Frater a visit to see the problem first-hand.

As a result, Mr Mora raised the issue at the community board meeting last week. The board asked city council staff to investigate a pedestrian crossing.

Mrs Frater is pleased with the progress and the “proactive” approach from the residents’ association, community board and city council.

She hopes a pedestrian crossing can be installed by July.

