Call to ban freedom campers

A push to prohibit freedom camping within Akaroa township is gaining momentum after Queenstown announced a ban at two hot spots.

Akaroa Yacht Club commodore Howard Wilson wants the city council to follow Queenstown’s lead after Mayor Jim Boult last month announced a ban at popular Lake Hayes and the Shotover Delta. Dr Wilson said he is keen to see the same happen in Akaroa.

He will make a deputation to the Banks Peninsula Community Board later this month – and had originally planned to speak about the need for better enforcement.

But following Queenstown’s move, he will now be seeking a complete ban.

It comes after photographs were sent to the city council documenting faeces and toilet paper at the entry to a local park and campers spotted washing dishes and clothing at a public fountain in the Akaroa recreation area.

“I’ve never been aware of it being so bad – not just in Akaroa but everywhere,” Dr Wilson said.

“When people are flagrantly abusing the area, it affects tourism and health. It does have health and safety issues. I think they need to look seriously at banning it.”

Freedom campers are already prohibited at French Farm, Wainui and Children’s Bay, but fully self-contained camper vans can park at the Akaroa Sports Complex, the Akaroa Yacht Club and the Akaroa Lighthouse for a maximum of two days.

Dr Wilson has support from Deputy Mayor Andrew Turner, who said he would like to see the prohibition extended to the yacht club and lighthouse sites.

“Akaroa town centre and the residential area around it are not appropriate places for freedom camping. A small number of spaces should be set aside by the boat park . . . there is also a camping ground in Akaroa and there are other camping opportunities on Banks Peninsula,” said Mr Turner.

He said when the city council passed the Freedom Camping Bylaw in 2015, only sites which had experienced problems could have restrictions imposed.

“At the time we put the bylaw together, you were only allowed to create a bylaw that addressed problems under the Freedom Camping Act and we didn’t have problems in the residential area of wider Akaroa at that time. We did have problems in Akaroa town centre. I think on a review of the bylaw it would be easy now for us to take a more restrictive view . . . while allowing some freedom camping at the entrance by the boat park.”

Any changes to the bylaw would have to be done as part of a review, which isn’t set down for another five years.

However, Cr Turner encouraged residents to engage with the city council and the Banks Peninsula Community Board, which could request a review.

“It may be that we (the city council) could make some small changes, responding to that sort of a request.”

When Bay Harbour News asked whether a ban would be looked at, city council acting head of regulatory compliance Claire Le Grice said there were “no plans to consider banning freedom camping in Akaroa at this time.”

She said the city council would maintain a “watching brief” on activities over the summer period. Meanwhile, Akaroa Police Senior Constable Anita Osborne is encouraging members of the public to report any sightings of people relieving themselves in a public place. In a Facebook post on the issue, she said even if police were not in the area, the job would be recorded and staff dispatched.

“Take down vehicle registration details, and if possible get photos of the person(s). Then if they do leave the area we can still follow up so that they don’t keep doing it wherever they go,” Ms Osborne said.

Although she had been told informally about people using the cemetery, parks and lighthouse area in Akaroa as a toilet, she said no one had phoned the police at the time it was happening.

If more people made complaints either to police or to the city council, there would be more accurate statistics to “back up all the talk,” she said.

Felix Dawson, Mt Herbert – “Unless the continued increase of freedom campers is likely to stop, then banning them around the township will probably be required.

The problems experienced near the yacht club and lighthouse cannot be allowed to continue. Whether a designated freedom camping site near the village should be provided in preference to the local campground may need re-consideration. This problem should also be viewed within the national context and the question for all New Zealanders – how many tourists is too many?”

Pam Richardson, Akaroa – “In any of those areas in the town, campers need to have proper toilet facilities in them. I would suggest we do need to prohibit in those areas that are just being degraded at the moment. Enforcement is an issue and if we can’t enforce it, we need to have tighter rules.

They need to be in the camping grounds if they want to come to our lovely spot. The Pigeon Bay camping ground, the Duvauchelle camping ground, Okains Bay.

They’ve got them, they need to be using them. They need to be respecting us as a community.

I don’t like seeing a camping ground down by the foreshore, in our public beach area, in our public places – it’s not the place to get out your picnic table . . . they shouldn’t be in the Akaroa Reserve camping either. It’s ridiculous – they’re stretching the boundaries.”

John McLister, Mt Herbert – Declined to comment.

Janis Haley, Akaroa – Did not respond to a request for comment.

Christine Wilson, Lyttelton – Did not respond to a request for comment.

Jed O’Donoghue, Lyttelton – Did not respond to a request for comment.

Tori Peden, Wairewa – Did not respond to a request for comment.