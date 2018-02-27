Burwood mother and daughter archers make NZ team

Burwood archers Maria Tucker and her daughter Lauren have both been named in New Zealand teams to compete overseas.

Lauren, along with Canterbury University’s Julia Harrison,​ have made the Archery New Zealand transtasman team.

They will join the 24-strong team to compete against

an Australian side ​in Morwell, Victoria, from April 19-23.

Lauren, a year 12 student at Christchurch Girls’ High, will compete in the cadet women’s compound section, while Harrison will take part in the junior women’s recurve.

Lauren’s mother has made the Archery New Zealand team to compete at the World Cup in Shanghai, China, from April 23-29. She will take part in the senior women’s recurve.

All three are members of the Grey Goose Wing Archery Society on Ferry Rd. Tucker, 54, is coached by her husband Colin, who also coaches daughter Lauren and is the society’s president.

It is the first time Tucker has qualified for the World Cup. She made the cut at a tournament in Rotorua earlier this month.

“It is pretty awesome. Always wanted to do it, I’m really quite stoked about it,” she said.

She has also qualified for the Oceania championships in New Caledonia from July 9-13.

North Canterbury’s Rebecca Jones and Ellesmere’s Ryley Griffiths have also been named in the transtasman team.