Bring your pooch: Openair cinema for Rauora Park

Rauora Park will be transformed into an openair cinema next month, with blockbuster movies showing, including a blast from the past.

The newly opened inner city park, on the corner of Lichfield and Madras Sts, will be location for American Express Openair Cinemas, taking place March 15 to April 1.

The movie programme includes I,Tonya and Pitch Perfect 3, plus the blockbuster hit Dirty Dancing.

And it is a pooch friendly event, with some luxury treats and even a doggie couch available to be purchased.

The movie programme includes:

Tickets start at $13 and are on-sale now via: openaircinemas.co.nz