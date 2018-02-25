Bowled ’em – eight times!

Most cricketers will never know what it’s like to take eight wickets in one innings let alone conceding just one run while doing it. Lachlan Messervy-Siohane is not like most cricketers.

On Saturday, the 14-year-old St Thomas of Canterbury College bowler single-handedly swept aside the Riccarton High School second XI in a 45-over match with figures of 8/1.

Perhaps most impressively was the fact none of Lachlan’s teammates had to lend a hand in his eight-wicket-haul. They were left to watch in awe as Lachlan clean-bowled all eight of his victims.

“Mum was really excited, she told me she could have almost cried,” said Lachlan.

Lachlan was understandably happy with his efforts. However, he was “gutted” not to have taken one of the two opportunities he had to claim a hat-trick.

The right-arm medium-pace bowler has already played for the school’s first XI. However, on Saturday he turned out for the second XI so he could bowl more overs. The plan didn’t work. Lachlan only bowled three overs, mainly due to the fact he bowled the opposition out in less than 30min for just 19 runs.

St Thomas’ lost an early wicket in their run chase. That bought in Lachlan at No 3 who scored 16 of the required 20 runs to secure the nine-wicket win.

The game was over so quickly Lachlan managed to make it home in time for lunch.

The young swing maestro may not be turning out for the second XI for too much longer. St Thomas teacher and first XI coach Ben Rapson will have a hard time leaving Lachlan out of his attack going forward.

“When I first heard about it I wanted to know if it was accurate. I tracked him down at school on Monday and was amazed, but he was pretty casual about it,” said Rapson.