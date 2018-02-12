Body found on Sumner beach

A jogger has found a body on Sumner beach.

At about 4.30am on Monday morning, police say the body was found.

Police cannot yet confirm the identity of the body until a post mortem has been completed.

On February 5, 14-year-old Jack Sutton disappeared while swimming with a mate at popular Scarborough Beach at Sumner around 3.20pm.

The Linwood College pupil’s family and friends have scoured the rocks, cliffs, and shoreline around the beach, and around Scarborough Heads to Taylor’s Mistake.

His family and friends have been holding a coastal vigil at the beach.