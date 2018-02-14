Body found at Sumner beach was 14-year-old Jack Sutton

Police have confirmed the body found on Sumner Beach in Christchurch to be 14-year-old missing boy Jack Sutton.

Sutton went missing while swimming off Scarborough Beach on February 5.

The matter had been referred to the Coroner.

Sutton was discovered by a jogger at Sumner Beach at 4am on Monday.

The discovery came after Sutton disappeared while swimming with a friend at the beach last Monday.

The Linwood College student’s family and friends had scoured rocks, cliffs and shoreline around the beach, and around Scarborough Heads to Taylor’s Mistake.

Family friend Brian Tonkin said the response from the Sumner community had been “phenomenal” during the days since his disappearance.

Police thanked all those involved in the search.