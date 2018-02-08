Bid to demolish or repair ‘eyesore’ suburban properties

Abandoned properties in the north-west have led to them being described as a suburban “Dirty 30”.

Papanui-Innes Community Board chairwoman Ali Jones said a number of abandoned and vacant properties in the wards have become “eyesores” and could attract criminal activity.

Last year the city council released a “Dirty 30” list of buildings in the central city that had been left abandoned and are working with the owners to repair or demolish them. At least eight have been removed from that list.

Although the number may not be exactly 30 in the north-western suburbs, the principal is the same, Ms Jones said.

The board wants the city council to work with the owners to begin repairing, tidying up or demolishing the buildings.

Ms Jones said the most obvious two are empty and derelict properties on Westminster St and the corner of Papanui and Innes Rds.

“The issue is that these eyesores can be attractors of criminal activity, rats, affect neighbourhood amenity, as well as there being ongoing disrepair on the periphery,” she said.

The Westminster St property has two buildings on it, with cracked and damaged pavement from when the second was moved onto the site about eight months ago, Ms Jones said. A city council spokeswoman said its regulatory compliance unit has investigated the activity at 258 Papanui Rd and has an ongoing investigation at 24 Westminster St.

“In relation to compliance with the District Plan. The council is not working with the owners to tidy the properties in connection with these investigations,” she said.

Ms Jones said to her understanding the city council has little power to make the owners do something with their properties.

“Unless the building itself is a danger structurally – we managed to speed up a demo of an abandoned building on Sherborne St using this. Or there is a fire risk from plant growth or other hazardous items on the property,” she said.

The board is getting initial advice from staff about what the city council can enforce, which was supported by Mayor Lianne Dalziel at the city council meeting on Thursday.

“We need initial advice on what the current rules are and how they’re applied and whether there are any changes around the regulatory process we could look at,” Ms Dalziel said.

She said the city council has a process in the central city, but any residential work would have to follow a completely different framework.

“It would need to be a very careful and considered approach,” Ms Dalziel said.

Ms Jones said working with the owners of the abandoned properties might uncover other underlying issues in terms of insurance and EQC settlements. “We need to find out why they’re being abandoned.”

“I find that quite astounding. I would have thought that seven years is enough time for an owner to have communicated with the council if it’s an insurance issue for example – or at least made an effort to get the property sorted,” she said.

She said the board wants to keep the issue in front of people in order for the city to move on from the impact of the earthquakes. “It’s part of our recovery.”