Alleged Facebook robber faces new charges

A man accused of robbing Facebook sellers at knifepoint has appeared in the district court facing new charges.

Nicali Joseph Stepancic, 21, was arrested on November 6 and charged with five counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of breaching conditions.

He now faces two charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, two charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and perverting the course of justice.

He was remanded in custody yesterday to reappear in May. When he was led away he let out a big laugh.

Police allege Stepancic would lure victims to Shortland St, Aranui where he would threaten them with a knife and steal cellphones and a hat.

It’s alleged he would set up to meet the victim through ‘buy and sell’ Facebook pages.

Detective Mike Kneebone said after the arrest sales should always be at a public place in sight of CCTV cameras.

He said if you are uncomfortable with the person you’re doing the sale with, don’t go through with the transaction.