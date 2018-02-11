Akaroa health hub fundraising hits $1million

One million dollars has been raised by the community towards Akaroa’s news health hub and a decision on a contractor is expected soon.

The facility will house 12 beds for inpatient and aged care, a general practice and other community services.

The $4.5 million facility, a partnership between the Canterbury District Health Board and the community, will be built on the former Akaroa Hospital site.

The community has been without a hospital since it was demolished following the September 4, 2010, earthquake.

Canterbury District Health Board received submissions from prospective building contractors in the week prior to Christmas.

Akaroa Health Hub Fundraising Committee member Gretchen Foster said the committee was feeling “pretty good” about their progress.

“We’ll be able to approach national bodies for grants once a contractor is in place,” Mrs Foster said.

To enable the facility to include aged care, a $2.5 million contribution to the building is needed from the community within four years of building commencing.

Most of the funds raised to date have come from the Guardians of Akaroa Hospital, Akaroa and Bays Lions Club, community events and individual and group donations.

Committee chairman Paul de Latour said the community’s fundraising efforts were “remarkable.”

In addition to the $2.5 million contribution to the building of the facility, a further $500,000 will also need to be raised to establish operational services at the centre.

The board is currently looking to appoint a general manager to manage the establishment and delivery of health services at the new centre.