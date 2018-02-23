Leading by example in sport

As a five-year-old Kiwi kid living in Aberystwyth, Wales, Julyan Falloon remembers his first sporting experience because of the pouring rain and the “giant” opposition.

In his small village, there were no age grades so each team fielded a wide range of shapes and sizes.

Mr Falloon will also never forget the night before the match: “I had my first pair of football boots . . . and I slept in them.”

Losing 12-0, Mr Falloon never would have dreamed of a future representing his country or the leadership role he would eventually take on, with a serious stake in the future of sport in the Canterbury-West Coast region.

“The economic value of our country’s wider sport and recreation sector is estimated at $4.9 billion each year,” Mr Falloon says. That’s according to research conducted by Sport NZ. “There are few things with greater impact on this region’s well-being than sport and physical activity.”

Mr Falloon’s role as Sport Canterbury chief executive has taken on a new dimension since 2011. In a sporting landscape so drastically transformed, the leadership of Mr Falloon and his regional sports trust team has never been so meaningful.

Over the past six years, in spite of enormous challenges, Mr Falloon’s team has created opportunities and fostered partnerships to help sporting participation return to pre-quake levels. In 2015, Cantabrians were recognised as having the highest level of physical activity in New Zealand.

“We supported sports who worked together in ways we had never seen before – giving up their own agendas in the interest of our communities. They were selfless and put participation first. Our next generation will see the benefit of that approach in years to come.”

One shining example of this new spirit of collaboration and partnership is in the south-west of the city.

This year, Ngā Puna Wai will become a co-located home for the anchor sports of hockey, athletics, tennis and rugby league, with the athletics track up and running by the end of March.

In their roles as advocates, Mr Falloon’s team is incredibly motivated to see sport build partnerships, increase their capability and identify solutions that fit their communities. After all, the vision of Sport Canterbury, and the 51-strong team with offices in Christchurch, Ashburton, Timaru and Greymouth, is ‘More People, More Active, More Often.’

“Everything we do is about getting, and keeping, people engaged with sport and physical activity,” Mr Falloon said.

Sport Canterbury staff members include specialists in coach development, community sport, physical activity, exercise prescription, and event management.

On a daily basis, Mr Falloon finds motivation in the impact his team has – and the opportunities created.

“What gets me out of bed is to make this city and region better than it was before. To make sure our young people receive quality teaching, and access to facilities, events and programmes.”

After all, being called upon to “keep sport alive” in a quake-devastated environment has been an interesting brief – one that is bound to come with a changed perspective.

“When I started, sport was about fun,” Falloon said, picturing those rainy Welsh weekends on the paddock with muddy boots and an ex-pat father who would have preferred he played rugby.

“Then it was about sporting performance and competition. And later in life, it’s about health, wellness and well-being.

“That’s one of the things you reflect on in terms of our influence and the work we deliver. The approach may be different at different times. But in any instance, within our team, we are privileged to be in a position to change lives.”

•To enter the Star Media City2Surf visit.

www.city2surf.co.nz

•The City2Surf on March 18 will be split into 6km

and 14km sections

•The 14km fun run will start at Centennial Park, Spreydon, at 9am

•The Sport Canterbury 6km fun run will start at Hansen Park, Opawa, at 10am

•Both events will finish at the Ferrymead playing fields

•There will be entertainment with live music, food and free children’s entertainment following the event

Sport Canterbury by the numbers:

•20 – outstanding coaches enrolled in Sport Canterbury’s performance coach advance professional development opportunity this year

•220 – primary and intermediate pupils and students who learned ki o rahi last year, using equipment purchased with KiwiSport funding

•4832 – total number of green prescription referrals received last year, 95 per cent of the annual target of 5107 set by the Canterbury District Health Board and the highest ever received by Sport Canterbury

•1500 – active kids

holiday programme participants last year

•22,000 – New Zealanders hospitalised each year for injuries due to falls, an epidemic addressed by Sport Canterbury’s new community strength and balance initiative

•100 – participants across 18 schools in Sport Canterbury’s growing coaches programme

•746 – physical activity leaders across 70 schools in greater Christchurch, plus 85 in Mid-Canterbury and 190 in South Canterbury. The programme will be introduced in North Canterbury and Selwyn this year

•231 – teachers attending 13 Sport Canterbury SportStart workshops

•3000 – pieces of fruit secured by Sport Canterbury’s healthy

families team for distribution at The Star City2Surf and

the Sport Canterbury 6km event

•2700 – primary and intermediate pupils and students participating in the Mitre 10 MEGA Tough Kid end-of-term challengeort and physical activity.