$20m Lotto win still hasn’t been claimed

Staff at New Zealand’s top selling Lotto outlet at Hornby Mall in Christchurch are hoping the lucky punter who won Saturday night’s $20.2 million Lotto Power prize is a local.

Sarah Dickie said it was pretty exciting and also a bit nerve racking anticipating the winner coming in to check their ticket and finding it’s the big one.

“Every customer coming in is talking about it. They are asking if the person has claimed it and whether it has been a local. I hope it is someone I know,” said Dickie, who has worked at the Lotto outlet for two years.

Dickie said the Hornby Lotto outlet was the top store in New Zealand for sales, with three terminals open from 7am to 11pm most days of the week.

She said the outlet had sold several first division prizes, but as far as she knew Saturday’s jackpot was the biggest.

“There are lots of trophies up on the stand, but they are just away at the moment for repairs,” she said.

Hornby is a major residential and retail suburb at the western edge of Christchurch. The lotto outlet is located at the Hornby Hub, a large mall with more than 60 retail and banking outlets.

The total prize was made up of $20 million from Powerball First Division and $200,000 from Lotto First Division.

It is the first Powerball win for 2018 and the fourth largest prize won in the South Island.

– NZ Herald