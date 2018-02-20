$20.2 million Lotto winner comes forward

A lucky punter is $20.2 million richer after coming forward to claim Saturday’s Lotto Powerball.

A Lotto spokeswoman said on Thursday morning the winner had been in touch.

“We have spoken to someone who we believe to be the winner.”

She said they did not have any further information at this stage.

The winning ticket was purchased at Hornby Mall Lotto, at The Hub Hornby, but it is not yet known if they live in the area.

The prize was made up of $20 million from the Powerball first division, and $200,000 from Lotto first division.

It is the country’s 12th largest Powerball win.

Hornby Mall Lotto is the fourth ‘luckiest’ store in New Zealand having sold 30 first division winning tickets.

Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy in Hastings is deemed the luckiest with 45 first division wins, followed by Nelson’s Richmond Night ‘n’ Day with 32.

Pak’nSave Riccarton was third equal with Coastlands Lotto in Paraparaumu,

having both sold 31 winning tickets.

So how can the winner collect the $20.2 million?

•The winner could claim their prize at any Lotto store, or in person at the Auckland head office.

•They would need to provide their ticket and fill out a prize claim form, including their bank account details and whether they would like to be paid by cheque or direct credit.

•All major prize winners are paid as soon as possible but within seven to 10 business days.